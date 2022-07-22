The winners of the 68th National Film Awards have been declared and Soorarai Pottru bagged five prestigious titles. Soorarai Pottru – Best Feature Film, Suriya – Best Actor, Aparna Balamurali – Best Actress, GV Prakash Kumar – Best Music Direction (Background Score) and Shalini Usha Nair & Sudha Kongara – Best Screenplay. Twitterati says this is indeed the best birthday gift that Suriya has received. The Tamil superstar is turning a year older tomorrow. Check out what fans have to say about the big win of Suriya and team Soorarai Pottru! 68th National Film Awards: Suriya For Soorarai Pottru And Ajay Devgn For Tanhaji Share Best Actor Award.

Soorarai Pottru Wins Five Prestigious Awards

Perfect Birthday Gift

Sky-High Happiness

TRULY

What a Birthday Gift to you sir. Very much deserving Sir ❤️💐🤗#National Award for the Best Actor @Suriya_offl for #Sooraraipottru#NationalAwards2022 — Pandiraj (@pandiraj_dir) July 22, 2022

Indeed

The Best Treat For All Suriya Fans

