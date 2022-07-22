The winners of the 68th National Film Awards have been declared and Soorarai Pottru bagged five prestigious titles. Soorarai Pottru – Best Feature Film, Suriya – Best Actor, Aparna Balamurali – Best Actress, GV Prakash Kumar – Best Music Direction (Background Score) and Shalini Usha Nair & Sudha Kongara – Best Screenplay. Twitterati says this is indeed the best birthday gift that Suriya has received. The Tamil superstar is turning a year older tomorrow. Check out what fans have to say about the big win of Suriya and team Soorarai Pottru! 68th National Film Awards: Suriya For Soorarai Pottru And Ajay Devgn For Tanhaji Share Best Actor Award.
Soorarai Pottru Wins Five Prestigious Awards
#NationalFilmAwards #SooraraiPottru bags 5 National Awards.
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Screenplay
Best Music Director.
Best Feature Film
Congratulations @Suriya_offl sir @2D_ENTPVTLTD @rajsekarpandian @gvprakash @Aparnabala2 @Sudha_Kongara Super recognition for a Great film💐 pic.twitter.com/9iv1rswtdY
— Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) July 22, 2022
Perfect Birthday Gift
#Suriya won the Best Actor award for #SooraraiPottru !🔥🔥🔥
Perfect Bday gift for Rolex Sir !!💥
Team #SooraraiPottru bags 5 awards in #NationalFilmAwards 🔥 #68thNationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/Yvol3M4jHK
— Cauvery Cinemas A/C (@trichycauvery) July 22, 2022
Sky-High Happiness
Birthday Gift for thalaivan... @Suriya_offl 🔥🔥🔥 #Suriya #SooraraiPottru #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/d1nUkpmJSu
— Stephen Sharath (@StephenSharath) July 22, 2022
TRULY
What a Birthday Gift to you sir. Very much deserving Sir ❤️💐🤗#National Award for the Best Actor @Suriya_offl for #Sooraraipottru#NationalAwards2022
— Pandiraj (@pandiraj_dir) July 22, 2022
Indeed
The best Birthday gift to namma @Suriya_offl 🖤🖤 #SooraraiPottru #NationalFilmAwards #HBDSuriya #RolexSir pic.twitter.com/Ohwrdg3jI4
— Priyan - சண்முகபிரியன் சிவலிங்கம் (@Priyan_reports) July 22, 2022
The Best Treat For All Suriya Fans
Finally He Deserved It
Na
Best Ever Birthday Gift For Him@Suriya_offl na🥹❤️#HBDDearSuriya #VaadiVaasal#vanangaan
#EtharkkumThunindhavan pic.twitter.com/DhZMw0aPIA
— ROLEX🦂😈 மாறன் 🖤 ᵉᵗʰᵃʳᵏᵏᵘᵐ ᵗʰᵘⁿⁱⁿᵈʰᵃᵛᵃⁿ (@itzz__maaran) July 22, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)