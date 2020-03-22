Suriya Asks Fans to 'Stay Home and Stay Safe', Urges Them to Follow Social Distancing Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (Watch Video)

Suriya (Photo Credits:Twitter)

Coronavirus outbreak has crippled nations around the globe. The number of positive coronavirus cases in India climbed to 341 on Sunday, 22 March according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). In order to prepare citizens and help contain the spread of the deadly virus further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that on March 22, 'Janata Curfew' will be observed across the nation. With the increasing number of positive cases, the government has been trying to raise awareness around the safety measures one can take during this crisis and several celebrities have been of great help for the same. Coronavirus Outbreak: Here’s What South Actor Arvind Swami Wants the Government to Do to Contain the Spread of COVID-19.

After Jr NTR and Ram Charan, another South actor has now appealed to his fans to stay indoors and stay safe and it is none other than superstar Suriya Sivakumar. The actor shared a video message asking his fans to follow all the health and safety guidelines provided the Health ministry to help contain the spread of coronavirus. The actor in this message speaks about the upcoming two weeks being crucial and says, "It is foolish not to be afraid of something to fear." Sharing the video, he wrote, "Let's all stay home and stay safe #IndiaFightsCorona."

A few days ago, another South actor, Karthi had taken to Twitter to thank the government and all medical professionals who have been working tirelessly amidst this crisis. The actor wrote, "My sincere respects to the Govt., all institutions, especially doctors, nurses & their families who’re taking every precaution to protect us from #COVID19. I was still able to see people crowd at the beach. Let’s support the combined effort, stay at home& practice proper hygiene.” Coronavirus Outbreak: Ram Charan Humbly Requests Fans to Avoid Celebrations On His Birthday.

Let's hope that these messages from A list actors will help raise awareness and educate citizens over preventive measures of coronavirus.