Allu Arjun's younger brother, Allu Sirish, announced his engagement to Nayanika on Wednesday. The lovebirds will be exchanging rings on October 31. The announcement comes on the birth anniversary of Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish's grandfather, the legendary actor and comedian Allu Ramalingaiah. Allu Sirish took to social media and dropped a photo of himself holding Nayanika's hand during their romantic getaway in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower visible in the distance. Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam Passes Away at 94; Actor Ram Charan Cancels Shoot To Participate in Last Rites.

Announcing his decision to the netizens, Allu Sirish wrote a heartfelt note that read, “Today on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- my engagement to Nayanika. (sic)” Revealing what made him finally take the plunge, he added, “My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she isn't here with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together. It means everything to us that our families have embraced our love and with such joy.”

Allu Sirish To Get Engaged With Nayanika on October 31

Had to share this with all of you today ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Tjb3ADZkem — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) October 1, 2025

As Allu Sirish has been hush-hush about his personal life, the details about his relationship are under wraps for the timebeing. After the demise of his grandmother on August 30th, the actor dropped an emotional tribute on social media. Allu Sirisha penned, "My dear ‘nanamma’, Shri Kanaka Ratnam passed away peacefully on 30th August morning early hours. Her farewell was in the midst of all her children, grandchildren and great grand children mourning her loss." Allu Arjun Grandmother’s Prayer Meet: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Join Actor’s Family for Pedda Karma Ceremony (View Pics).

Sharing a couple of beloved memories with her grandmother, he went on to write, "My fondest memories of her would be the secret pocket money she gave which my parents weren't aware of, protecting me from my Father’s anger and applying ubtan powder on me after playing outdoors in summer, hoping to de-tan me. I am happy we spent quality time with her, in her last days. She will always be remembered fondly as a lot of her trait and genes have passed down in all of us. Will miss her a lot!."

