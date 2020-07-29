Thala Ajith is not only one of the most loved actor down south, but he has a huge fan base across the country. Movie buffs eagerly look forward to his films to hit the big screen and the much-anticipated one is Valimai. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, the expectations are sky high from this action drama that features Thala Ajith in the lead. Fans who always keeping looking for an update on this movie, here is a major one. According to the latest buzz, Valimai will be dubbed in Hindi language too. Maidaan, Valimai and Vakeel Saab Will Not Skip Theatrical Release, Confirms Producer Boney Kapoor!

Reports are rife that Valimai is going to have a pan-India appeal. This movie is extremely special as it marks Thala Ajith’s 60th film in his career and the makers are ensuring to make it a special one. It is reportedly going to be a massy flick in which Thala Ajith would be seen playing the role of a cop and would also be seen performing some amazing stunts. Featuring Huma Qureshi as the lead actress and Kartikeya Gummakonda as the antagonist, this movie will have the elements of action, emotion, family drama and much more. Thala Ajith Starrer Valimai to Release on May 1, 2021?

Valimai To Be Dubbed In Hindi

Bollywood media reports say that #ThalaAjith's #Valimai will be dubbed in Hindi, the first pan-India film for the star? Time to conquer the Bollywood market 🔥#Thala — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) July 29, 2020

Talking about the dubbed version, a source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “The dialogues and lyrics will be rewritten by professionals keeping Hindi sensibilities in mind. It would be pitched as a proper Hindi film featuring Ajith. The makers are having serious conversations about the idea of getting the film in multiple languages apart from Hindi and once the shoot is wrapped, they would proceed towards executing the same.” However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same. Valimai was scheduled to be released during the time of Diwali this year. The release date had to be postponed owing to the ongoing global crisis and is now reportedly set to be released during the time of summer next year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).