Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170 co-star Ritika Singh has got injured while shooting for her upcoming projects, and shared that she is going to the hospital for treatment. Taking to Instagram Stories, Ritika shared a picture of herself, wherein we can see her hand with injuries and blood. She captioned the post as: "Looks like I got into a fight with a werewolf! FML". Thalaivar 170: Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan Join the Cast of Rajinikanth’s Film (Deets Inside).

In another video, she can be seen saying, "I am quite upset. They kept telling me, be careful, there’s glass there. They warned me but, it’s okay, it happens. You can’t control momentum sometimes, right? I think I lost control and then this s*** happened." "I am not feeling any pain right now, but I am sure this is going to hurt, because some of these are quite deep. I am going from the set to the hospital to get a shot. I hope this gets better and I can shoot tomorrow," she added. Thalaivar 170: Fahadh Faasil to Play Antagonist in Rajinikanth's Untitled Film – Reports.

Ritika Singh Share's Update About Her Injury:

An unfortunate incident took place on the set of #Thalaivar170 during the shooting of a high-octane fight scene, resulting in an injury to Ritika Singh. Sending our thoughts and support to her for a quick and complete healing! 🤕🌟 #Thalaivar171 #RitikaSingh pic.twitter.com/dcPiJF15s6 — ShadowWit (@wit_shadow) December 4, 2023

The former mixed martial artist and actress Ritika Singh is known for playing a leading role in Irudhi Suttru alongside R Madhavan. The Tamil film Thalaivar 170 is directed by T Gnanavel. The film stars Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan.