Thalapathy Vijay's birthday is today and his fans are going crazy celebrating it. Their anticipation had peaked yesterday itself when his first look from his upcoming film Beast was released. The actor was seen holding a shotgun getting ready to attack. While his fans cheered for it, others were discussing what exactly the actor is playing in the film. Is he a hitmen or a cop? Well, that's something which is still unknown but we do know a few things about beast that we can share with you. Beast: Twitter User Points Out 'Gaffe' Involving Thalapathy Vijay's Scoped Shotgun; Fans Share Pics That Prove Otherwise

Cast

Apart from Vijay, Beast also stars Pooja Hegde, with Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh and Aparna Das in supporting roles. It is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is produced by Sun Pictures.

Earlier in an interview, A R Murugadoss confirmed that he was directing Thalapathy 65, now called Beast. This would have marked his fourth film with Vijay after Thupakki, Kaithi and Sarkar. But apparently due to creative differences with Vijay and Sun Pictures, Murugadoss exited the film. Nelson was suggested to Vijay by composer Aniruddh who also replaced Thaman in the film.

Shooting

Principal photography began in March this year in Georgia. Later it had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. The shoot of the film is expected to resume in July.

