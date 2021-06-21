Tomorrow is Thalapathy Vijay's birthday and to treat his fans, the first look of his next Beast was released. Yet another poster would be released at midnight. While that was on, somebody on Twitter pointed out that Vijay's shotgun has a scope on it. Apparently, the scope doesn't align with a shotgun. Trust his fans to come to his rescue immediately and that too with legit proof. Vijay's fans are posting many news articles and video links that show how scope can definitely be mounted on these rifles.

Check out the Twitter user raising an issue...

my dude why do you need a scope on a shotgun? https://t.co/oATuJirndQ — Khaver خاور (@thekarachikid) June 21, 2021

Here's how Vijay fans are debunking this argument

Haters கவ்விக்கோங்க 😂 For those who is wondering the name of gun which @actorvijay is holding, it's called as ' REMINGTON 870 SHOTGUN' . In this we can mount a scope. 🔥👑#Beast #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay pic.twitter.com/UNXVUH1dYr — SRidhar D̆̈ (@Sridhar_sw) June 21, 2021

There's nothing wrong!

there’s shotgun with 8x scope and there’s nothing wrong on that pic.twitter.com/KF600zgyru — Varun (@Varunn98) June 21, 2021

That's it!

Mount it, shoot it!

Question solved!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)