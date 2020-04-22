Thalapathy Vijay Donates Rs 1.30 Crore Towards COVID-19 Relief Funds! (Read Details)

Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The superstar of South Indian Cinema, the hero of Kollywood, Thalapathy Vijay, has donated Rs 1.30 crore towards COVID-19 Relief Funds. The coronavirus outbreak not only affected the lives of individuals in India and other regions across the globe, but it has also affected the income of daily wage workers. In order to help them in this hour of crisis, every state in this country had set up a relief fund so that contributions can be made towards it. Various celebs down south have made generous contributions and Thalapathy Vijay is the latest actor to join the bandwagon. COVID-19 Outbreak: Superstar Rajinikanth Donates Rs 50 Lakh to FEFSI, whereas Vijay Sethupathi Contributes Rs 10 Lakh.

Thalapathy Vijay’s contributions towards various relief funds has been lauded by fans. They are using the hashtag #RealHeroThalapathyVIJAY and praising the actor. The details of how the money has been divided has also been shared. The actor has donated Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES Relief Fund, Rs 50 lakh to Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund, Rs 10 lakh to Kerala CM Relief Fund, Rs 25 lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India, Rs 5 lakh each to the Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Pondicherry CM Relief Funds. Other than this, Thalapathy Vijay would also be contributing an amount to his fan clubs so that they can help the ones battling against coronavirus. Thala Ajith Makes Hefty Donations To PM Cares Relief Fund, CM Relief Fund and FEFSI.

Update On Thalapathy Vijay’s Towards COVID-19 Relief Funds

. @actorvijay has contributed 1.3 cr towards the #CoronavirusPandemic fund. His contributions include other neighbouring states Kerala, AP, Telangana, Karnataka, Pondicherry A separate amount is also given to his fan clubs to help the affected ppl. pic.twitter.com/zHA73tntCd — Chennaites (@ChennaitesDotIn) April 22, 2020

There are several other actors who have made generous contributions towards these various relief funds. Rajinikanth, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Thala Ajith, Jr NTR, and many others have helped the needy in this hour of crisis.