The Ghost stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sonal Chauhan in the lead. Written and directed by Praveen Sattaru, the Telugu action thriller released in theatres today and it has opened to mixed response from the audience. The casts’ performance and other technical aspects of the film have been praised by movie buffs. Those who are yet to watch this film on the big screens, here is a disappointing update. Hours after The Ghost’s release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, The Ghost has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. The Ghost Trailer: Nagarjuna Akkineni's Next Is High on Action and Emotions (Watch Video).

The Ghost full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include The Ghost 2022 Full Movie Download Movie Download, The Ghost Tamilrockers, The Ghost Tamilrockers HD Download, The Ghost Movie Download Pagalworld, The Ghost Movie Download Filmyzilla, The Ghost Movie Download Openload, The Ghost Movie Download Tamilrockers, The Ghost Movie Download Movierulz, The Ghost Movie Download 720p, The Ghost Full Movie Download 480p, The Ghost Full Movie Download bolly4u, The Ghost Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, The Ghost Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from The Ghost, there are several other movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Godfather, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2022 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).