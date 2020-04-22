Tollywood Actress Swathi Reddy Reacts to Divorce Rumours with Vikas Vasu (Watch Video)

Swathi Reddy and Vikas Vasu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Swathi Reddy is a popular actress down south. Although she is widely known for her works in the Telugu Cinema, this actress has also done a few films in Tamil and Malayalam film industry as well. For the unversed, she is also known as Colours Swathi, courtesy her stint in the show Colours that was aired on Maa TV. Like other celebs, even Swathi is active on social media platforms. She does gives everyone a glimpse of her off screen life on Instagram. Recently it was noticed that she has deleted all her wedding pictures and other photos with husband Vikas Vasu. This led to speculations that all is not well between the couple and they’re heading for divorce. Manchu Manoj and Pranitha Reddy Head for Divorce, Tollywood Actor Shares Statement on Twitter.

While fans kept wondering what could be the reason behind Swathi Reddy removing all her pictures with husband Vikas Vasu, the actress responded and put an end to all the speculations with this video. She shared a video that showed how she has transferred all her wedding and other pics with Vikas Vasu to archives. She also mentioned in her post, “#Instagram since 2012, before it got.. Ah well! My journey, my profile, my box of magic.” If you haven’t watched that video yet, you got to take a look at it now! Pawan Kalyan’s Ex Wife Renu Desai Reveals That Actor Himself Denied Giving a Joint Divorce Statement!

Swathi Reddy’s Response To Divorce Rumours With Husband Vikas Vasu

Swathi Reddy’s husband Vikas Vasu is a Malayali and he’s a pilot by profession. This couple dated for almost about five years before getting hitched. Swathi and Vikas got married in August 2018. Keep watching this space for further updates from the world of entertainment.