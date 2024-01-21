Tovino Thomas’ success is not only attributed to his acting skills but also to his dedication to cinema. He has been winning hearts with meaningful and content-driven movies in the Malayalam film industry. Ennu Ninte Moideen, Guppy, Mayanadhi, Lucifer, Forensic, Minnal Murali are some of his notable movies. The handsome hunk, who celebrates his 35th birthday today, has been a part of a wide range of films spanning various genres. His performances have been widely appreciated, earning him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. Tovino Thomas Bags Best Asian Actor at Septimius Awards For 2018, Malayalam Actor Says ‘This One Is for Kerala’ (View Pics).

Tovino Thomas has undeniably become a prominent figure in the Malayalam Cinema. His journey in the world of cinema continues to unfold, promising more memorable performances and contributions to Indian cinema. Currently, all eyes are eagerly fixed on his upcoming projects, including Anweshippin Kandethum and L2: Empuraan, among others. As we celebrate the birthday of this charming actor today, let’s take a closer look at the intriguing lineup of films that awaits us. Tovino Thomas Flaunts His Ripped Physique! Mollywood Hunk Sets Major Fitness Goals (View Pic).

Anweshippin Kandethum

In his directorial debut, Darwin Kuriakose presents a riveting narrative centered around real crime investigation, featuring Tovino Thomas in the role of a cop. The film is set to hit theaters on February 9, promising audiences a compelling cinematic experience.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Also known as ARM The Movie, the Jithin Laal directorial stars Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty in the leading roles. The synopsis of the film reads, “Set in northern Kerala, three generations of heroes, Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan, try to protect the most important treasure of the land.” The makers are yet to reveal the film’s release date.

Nadikar Thilakam

The film features a star-studded cast with Tovino Thomas portraying the role of superstar David Padikkal. As the narrative unfolds, it delves into the unexpected twists and turns in his character’s life. Nadikar Thilakam is produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and GodSpeed.

L2: Empuraan

In the much-anticipated Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial, also known as L2E, Tovino Thomas steps back into the role of Jathin Ramdas, the newly elected chief minister, reprising his character from the blockbuster film Lucifer. Fans are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of his look from L2E.

Identity

The film directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan is touted to be an action thriller, with Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan featuring as the leading stars.

Here’s to a brilliant actor and the cinematic wonders that lie ahead in his illustrious career. Happy Birthday, Tovino Thomas!

