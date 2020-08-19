The fans of Nani were waiting with a bated breath for his next release! And finally after the long wait, the verdict of his upcoming film V's release is here. The movie that also stars Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sudheer Babu is reportedly releasing on OTT. The lead star shared the news of the arrival of the film but did not clearly reveal the details. However, he has hinted that the film is hitting on OTT. Telugu Star Nani Compensates For The Delay of V, Shares Throwback 'First Day' Pic From Sets (View Post).

In the video that he tweeted, he says that he is ready for a theatre like experience. He is seen saying that even if a film ends, one can watch it again and again. The actor wrote 'Tomorrow' in his post, hinting that the announcement will be made on Thursday. Check out the video below.

Watch Video:

The flick was slated to release in March in the cinema halls. However, due to the pandemic situation, the makers ditched the plan and have decided to go the OTT way. The teaser that was released earlier showed Sudheer as a cop, Nani as an antagonist while Nivetha as Sudheer's love interest. It has to be seen whether the makers reveal which OTT they have chosen or whether they directly release the trailer! Stay tuned.

