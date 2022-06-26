Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has written a heartfelt letter after sharing a video of some beautiful moments she had while working on the set of her upcoming film, Yashoda. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar expresses how much she has enjoyed working with the Yashoda team as she wraps up her part in the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer. Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Character Looks Trapped In This First Glimpse From Hari Shankar-Harish Narayan’s Film (Watch Video).

"A big thank you to team #yashoda. It's a wrap for me. Had a blast shooting with you all. Can't wait for you peeps to watch the film," Varalaxmi's note reads. Varalaxmi has managed to capture the nicest moments with her team as they are seen waving at the camera and creating memories on the sets of Yashoda in the video she released on Instagram.

The Krack actress also thanked her co-actor, Samantha, as she wrote, "Thank you @samantharuthprabhuoffl for being awesome. I had the best time with my directors and especially my darling dop #sugu sir. so much fun. Thank you". It is reported that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has an important role in the movie, apart from the other lead cast. Yashoda: Hollywood Action Choreographer Yannick Ben Joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Upcoming Action-Thriller.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar (@varusarathkumar)

Yashoda is a woman-oriented sci-fi thriller movie, which is being directed by the duo- Hari and Harish. The makers of Yashoda aim to release it in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi & Kannada simultaneously.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2022 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).