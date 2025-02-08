Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in the blockbuster movie Animal, has wrapped up the recording session for Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie VD12. The anticipation for the film is sky-high, with fans eagerly waiting to see Vijay in this powerful avatar once again. A new update revealed by a source says that Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has provided the voiceover for the teaser of VD12, adding to the excitement surrounding the much-anticipated film. Vijay Deverakonda Injured; Actor Continues Shooting Despite Shoulder Injury on ‘VD 12’ Sets.

As per an industry source, "Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his much anticipated VD12 releasing this year. But what's exciting is that Ranbir Kapoor has given the voice-over for the VD12 teaser which was recorded in Mumbai yesterday”. This unexpected collaboration between two superstars has amplified anticipation, promising a power-packed cinematic experience! Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited film, VD12 is set to hit theaters soon. On February 12, the teaser of VD12 will be unveiled. After a long time, Vijay is set to return to the intense action genre, his last being the iconic Arjun Reddy.

‘VD12’ Teaser Update

You have all been patient. We have felt your tough love. We are now ready to open our world, our story and all our hearts to you. With a Title and Teaser you will be proud of! #VD12 pic.twitter.com/aGkBee1o6S — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 7, 2025

Earlier, Ranbir ventured into the space of fashion and lifestyle. The actor launched his lifestyle brand ARKS, taking the plunge on his birthday. Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of Ranbir, as he told his followers on Ranbir’s behalf about the actor’s new beginnings. He wrote on the picture, “You've seen the movie star magic and the actor excellence ... now enter the world of Ranbirs lifestyle aesthetics... stay tuned and watch this place for more @arks”. Ranbir Kapoor Gears Up for ARKS’ ‘First Reveal’ on Valentine’s Day (Watch Video).

Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, also wished her son a very happy birthday, and mentioned about his lifestyle brand. Ranbir established himself as a superstar after the earth-shattering commercial success of his last release Animal which minted INR 915 crores worldwide, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk. Prior to Animal, Ranbir delivered Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in which he was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film minted INR 223 crores worldwide.The actor will be next seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Love & War along with his wife Alia Bhatt, and his Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal.

