The latest social media post of Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is all about beef and the beast. In his new Instagram post, a shirtless Vijay stands holding his pet puppy Storm. The actor wears grey pants and his hair is tied back. Vijay Deverakonda’s New Look Gives Rise to Funny Memes and Jokes That Will Leave You in Splits (View Tweets).

"My Cute Beast," he wrote alongside the image. Color Photo: Vijay Deverakonda Releases the Teaser of Suhas and Chandini Chowdary's Romantic Drama Based on a True Story (Watch Video).

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram My Cute Beast ❤️ A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on Aug 5, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

Last month, Vijay shared snapshots of his dog Storm with fans for the first time. "Introducing Storm Deverakonda," Vijay posted on Instagram.

Vijay's next is tentatively titled "Fighter". He will also be seen alongside actress Ananya Panday in a multilingual film that will mark his Bollywood debut. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

