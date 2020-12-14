Rana Daggubati celebrates his 36th birthday on December 14, 2020. Considering this, the makers of his upcoming film Viraata Parvam decided to treat the actor's fans with a teaser of his next. Viraata Parvam stars Rana as a comrade and the first glimpse of the star from his next looks intense and how. The teaser opens to quite a calm shot of a waterfall, however, later we see people rushing to save themselves as it's fire everywhere. Amid this, we also see Daggubati as a Naxal leader and boy, he fits in the role so well. Rana Daggubati Turns 36: Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh, Nani and Others Send Out Heartfelt Wishes to the Baahubali Star on His Birthday!

Ahead, we see Rana shooting with his gun and saving lives. The actor in the movie is named as Ravanna. Apart from him, the movie also stars Sai Pallavi and Priyamani in pivotal roles. All in all, a superb video released by the makers giving fans a peek into the fiery character of Rana in Viraata Parvam. Talking about the plot of the flick, it revolves around the Naxalite movement in the 1990s. Sai Pallavi’s First Look from Viraata Parvam Unveiled on Her Birthday! Rana Daggubati Shares the Poster On Social Media (View Pic)

Check Out The Video:

Helmed by Venu Udugula, the little sneak peek into Viraata Parvam via the above video makes us believe that the film is packed with a lot of action. Having said that, the storyline also seems intriguing. What do you think of Rana's overall look in the video? Tell us your view in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

