Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to fluctuating blood pressure. The actor was kept under observation and treatment. After three days, the hospital has released a statement assuring that Thalaivaar's health is all well and he will be discharged from the hospital on Sunday. The news has elated the fans of the superstar who have been wishing for his speedy recovery since Christmas. "Mr Rajnikanth was admitted to the hospital on 25 December 2020 with severe hypertension and exhaustion. He was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors," the statement from the hospital reads. Rajinikanth Health Update: 'Nothing Alarming' in Actor's Test Reports.

The statement further adds, "His blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical condition he is being discharged from the hospital today."

"In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age the following advice has been given in addition to the medications and diet: I. Complete bed rest for 1 week with regular monitoring of blood pressure 2. Minimal physical activity and avoid stress In view of the above conditions he has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting Covid-19," the statement concluded. Mammootty Wishes Rajinikanth A Speedy Recovery Thalapathi Style (View Tweet).

Read Statement Here:

#Superstar @rajinikanth to be discharged from hospital today! He has been asked to take complete bed rest for one week and minimum physical activity. Hospital press release - pic.twitter.com/0M9kLXvDJG — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) December 27, 2020

Rajinikanth was in Hyderabad to shoot for his film, Annaatthe. The shooting was halted when a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. This became a grave cause of concern when Rajinikanth's health also began to deteriorate. The actor's daughter Soundarya was with him all this while.

Earlier, Rajinikanth had announced that he will be launching his political party by the end of this year. The plans should take a back seat for a few weeks, seeing the actor's health.

