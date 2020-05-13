Stevie Wonder Birthday: 5 Greatest Hits Of the Legendary Musician That Will Never Leave Your Playlist (Watch Videos)

Stevie Wonder (Photo Credits: File Image)

Stevie Wonder is an American singer, songwriter, musician and record producer who has had a huge contribution to the world of music from an early age and is considered to be one of the greatest artists of all time. Wonder was a child prodigy known as Little Stevie Wonder and scored a Number One hit with "Fingertips" in 1963 when he was only 12. With this, he became the youngest artist ever to top the Billboard chart. Over the years, in his career, he gave several big international hits. Stevie Wonder to Undergo Kidney Transplant, Grammy Award-Winning Singer Announces: ‘I Have a Donor, it’s all Good’.

Wonder's career particularly peaked in the 70s when he gave massive hits such as "Superstition". Stevie also made Grammy history as he tied with record holder, Frank Sinatra, for the most Album of the Year wins with three He is also the only artist to have won the award with three consecutive album releases. As the iconic musician artist celebrates his birthday on May 13 and turns 70, we look at his best hits.

I Just Called To Say I Love You

No Valentine's Day is complete without this gorgeous number and we have Wonder to thank for it. he love ballad has serenaded listeners of generations and will continue to do so.

Living For The City

There aren't many artists as versatile as Wonder and with compositions like these, it has been evident. This track had an immensely powerful message and with its great lyrics, it conveyed the plight of American minorities.

Superstition

One of the biggest hits of Wonder's career, the 1972 song has been a massive international hit. Rolling Stone also named it among the 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time list.

Sir Duke

Composed and performed by Stevie Wonder for his 1976 album, this song was his tribute to Duke Ellington, the jazz legend who had died in 1974. Speaking about this song, Wonder had said, "I knew the title from the beginning but wanted it to be about the musicians who did something for me. So soon they are forgotten. I wanted to show my appreciation."

I Wish

A part of his album, Songs in the Key of Life, this track was all about his childhood from the 1950s into the early 1960s about how he wished he could go back and relive it. A gorgeous number written and produced by Stevie himself. Billie Eilish Is Billboard’s Woman of the Year, Taylor Swift Honoured as Woman of the Decade.

We hope you enjoyed these gorgeous numbers of Stevie Wonder and would love to make these jazz additions to your quarantine playlist.