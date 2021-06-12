Journalist at The MIXX Streetz 105.1

“Kizz Q”, formerly known as Quincy Moore released a new single titled “Stevie Wonder '' recently and has struck up a lot of buzz on popular social media platforms such as Apple Music Instagram, Spotify, Tidal etc.

Moore was inspired to write this new track from overcoming tough times he would encounter. While developing as an artist, Moore has been exploring his identity and growing as an individual as well. He created the track through perseverance of unsupportive peers which helped the emergence of his creative genius.

“I could hear the keys inside of my head just playing. Anytime I was going through a tough time, I kept hearing this melody and I was wondering why. From then on, every time I would feel down or discouraged I would hear it again which encouraged me to keep moving”.

Focus is one of Moore’s number one facets of his music when bringing his vision to life for new tracks. He is even meticulous on who is present when he is recording which allows his creativity to run wild.

“When I’m in the studio I don’t like 30-40 people trying to come around and party. I like to be surrounded by my producer, my cameraman and my manager. That’s all. I like to get straight forward and to the point”, Moore stressed.

His producers are A.Swain and Lipe of NWP ,(Network Productions) , CEOs Of Network Entertainment Records distributed through Sony the Orchard.

“We see life itself as a flow. Anything we do has to flow. You have to be comfortable , laugh and remember to have fun. When you are comfortable you make good music and if you’re not comfortable, it takes away from your creativity and causes you to be distracted”.

They encourage Moore to always have full creative expression and voice.

Kizz Q summarized the track as being a motivator to move past issues hence, the reference to “Stevie Wonder” which means not being able to see them.

“Before I made the song, the message that came to mind was when things in life became issues I would think of them as being minor annoyances. I would see past them. That’s where the line ‘If its minor I don’t see it, I play them keys like Stevie Wonder’ came from. I choose to keep it moving forward and I keep elevating despite it all”.

Moore remains hungry for knowledge from his producers and inspiring artists before him to perfect his craft.

Along with his new single, Moore is picking up wind on his previous single “Pop Star” which was referred to as a feel-good party anthem. Pop Star has a music video on YouTube that has approximately 10,000 views and has been featured in national magazine sites and media platforms, his single “Grindin”which has 21,000 views & 50,000 streams on Spotify and was published on YouTube just a year ago.

Moore is a man of many talents. He is a promoter and Radio personality for Saint Louis’ the Streetz 105.1 owned by Celebrity Dj Trumaine Barrett Epps “Dj Tab” He co -creates with DJ Flightt during their radio show to complete production. Their show is called “THEMIXX”sponsored by The Hype Magazine and Yahoo News, and Succees Over Everything Clothing Brand. While creating his own legacy and pursuing his purpose he also pairs with local artists, entrepreneurs and business owners to both promote and interview them on the station.

Moore is excited to keep producing singles, attracting more listening streams and growing as an up and coming hip hop artist. He is also preparing to release his First Debut Album called “Headlines” summer 2021.