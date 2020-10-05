Sumeet Raghavan is a popular television actor, majorly known for his role in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He is known for portraying the character Sahil Sarabhai, a cosmetic surgeon. Besides this comedy family show, he is also known for his roles in Hudd Kar Di, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo and Badi Door Se Aaye Hai. Sumeet has shared a tweet in which he has taken a dig at Bollywood actor Aamir Khan over his latest commercial in which the latter is seen goofing up with the pronunciation of Marathi surname ‘Shinde’. Aamir Khan Gets Legal Notice From Chandigarh High Court Over His ‘Intolerance’ Remark.

This is the advertisement of PhonePe in which we’ll see Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt in the same frame. In this ad, Khan plays the character of Inspector Desai and he learns how people across the country trust PhonePe to make safe, digital payments. In this ad, Aamir says a dialogue in Hindi that means, “Who uses PhonePe, Shinde?” And looks like that has slightly irked Sumeet Raghvan, the wrong pronunciation of the Marathi surname. He writes, “Marathi surnames are meant to be ruined in ads,films.” Mahabharat: Sumeet Raghvan Reveals How He Bagged The Role Of Sudama In BR Chopra's 'TV Series'.

Sumeet Raghvan’s Tweet

Marathi surnames are meant to be ruined in ads,films. @aamir_khan says "शिंडे" in the ad. How difficult is it to say "शिंदे"? And nobody knows the pronunciation?Agency,production house,client,script writer,assistants,post prod crew nobody knows? Really? सयाजी बघ रे बाबा..😂 — Sumeet Raghvan (@sumrag) October 4, 2020

Aamir Khan’s Latest Commercial

In this ad, Inspector Desai has definitely learned something new and now looks like the perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, should be taking a note of this pronunciation as well.

