Singer Karan Aujla performed at Mumbai's MMRDA R2 Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex today (December 21) as part of his It Was All A Dream India Tour 2024. The event took an exciting turn when Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal surprised the audience by joining Aujla onstage. The duo performed the hit song "Tauba Tauba" from Bad Newz, leaving the crowd in awe. However, the best moment of the night came when Vicky Kaushal's powerful speech about Karan Aujla’s talent moved the singer to tears. Kaushal described Aujla as a young artist who has "seen more life"(zyada zindgi dekhi hai) than him and expressed pride in his journey. The duo then set the stage on fire with a high-energy performance of Punjabi tracks, leaving the crowd electrified. Have a look! Karan Aujla Delhi Concert: Nora Fatehi’s Electrifying ‘Aaye Haye’ Dance Leaves Fans Spellbound (Watch Video).

Karan Aujla and Vicky Kaushal's "Tauba Tauba" Performance

Vicky Kaushal's Emotional Speech for Karan Aujla

Vicky Kaushal at Karan Aujla's Mumbai Concert

