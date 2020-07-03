Ekta Kapoor may have hundreds of shows in her Balaji Telefilms kitty but her most iconic show remains to be Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, the show went on to break records and become the only show on Indian television to achieve TRPs as high as 20. The show also established the fact that saas-bahu sagas will always be a hit with the viewers and with the kind of following that the show enjoyed, it also had the power to influence its viewers. Tulsi Is Not Inviting You Home! Smriti Irani’s Iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Welcome Gets a BMC Twist (Watch Video).

And in an acknowledgement post, show creator Ekta Kapoor, dressed up in a saree, just like Smriti Irani's Tulsi, penned about how she and her mother approached Star with a budget of Rs 1 Lakh and how the channel negotiated and passed Rs 1.4 Lakhs to create the show. Ekta Kapoor Shares a Special Post Celebrating Smriti Irani's Win in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and It Has a Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Throwback!.

Check Out Ekta's Post Below:

She also shared Kyunki's famous title track and recalled an anecdote where even during the Gujarat earthquakes, viewers there had switched on their television sets to watch the daily soap.

Check Out Ekta's Post Below:

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired its first episode on July 03, 2000, and went off air on November 06, 2008, and aired a total of 1833 episodes. In fact, the production house had even dragged Star TV to court in an attempt to get a stay order on the channel's decision to end the show in October 2008. However, these claims were dismissed by the Bombay High Court. Nevertheless, Kyunki... enjoyed a fan following like no other show on Indian television ever did.

