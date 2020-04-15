Tulsi Is Not Inviting You Home! Smriti Irani’s Iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Welcome Gets a BMC Twist (Watch Video)

Smriti Irani As Tulsi 9Photo Credits: Insta)

The coronavirus outbreak is increasing with passing day across the globe. In India, the government, for now, has extended the lockdown period till May 3, 2020, and have also adviced one and all to maintain social distancing. But seems like still, people are not understanding the severeness of the virus and are going outdoors. Now, with an aim to spread awareness in the minds of the janta, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with a unique appeal for all to stay indoors. As the Mumbai civic body has gone the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi way. Smriti Irani Jokes About Mihir-Tulsi Dolls as Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandes Get AnuPre Toys!

On Instagram, the BMC shared a video which sees the now Union Minister, Smriti Irani as Tulsi from Ekta Kapoor's iconic daily soap. The clip sees the welcome song of the serial in a reverse mode wherein Tulsi closes the door of Shanti Niketan. "Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahut Smart Thi.' She refused the home tour to any visitors, for the safety of her family members during the lockdown," the caption of the post read. What a smart way to attract the masses. Bravo work, BMC! 18 Years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani Get Emotional, Share Throwback Pictures on Instagram.

Check Out The Post Below:

The above video has garnered many views and fans are lauding BMC's efforts for doing something innovative and spreading awareness. The clip also grabbed Smriti Irani's attention, who re-shared the same captioning it as, "Saas ho ya Bahu stay at home and keep your loved ones safe". All in all, we can say is keep such gripping posts coming, as it really matters. Stay tuned!