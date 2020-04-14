911 and It's Spin-off Series Lone Star Renewed By Fox

911 Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Fox Entertainment has once again ordered early renewals, this time of flagship drama series "9-1-1" and its breakout spin-off "9-1-1: Lone Star". While it will be a fourth season for "9-1-1", "Lone Star" secured its sophomore run, reported Deadline. Michael Thorn, president of entertainment, Fox Entertainment, said these series were two of the strongest and most thrilling dramas on broadcast television, as well as being centrepieces for Fox Entertainment. Netflix’s Lost In Space Renewed for the Third and Final Season.

"Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as their incredible teams of writers, directors, casts and entire crews, make jaw-dropping, edge-of-your-seat magic in every episode. From Los Angeles earthquakes and tsunamis to Texas-sized tornados and bucking broncos, both shows deliver incredible spectacle with strong, identifiable characters you care about week to week," Thorn said. "We eagerly look forward to many more thrilling rescues in both series, which help honor this country's brave first responders, as well as those around the world," he added. Killing Eve Season 4: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer Series Renewed by BBC America Ahead of Season 3 Start.

"9-1-1" follows the life and work of Los Angeles Fire Department's Station 136. The spin-off "Lone Star" focuses on the fire, police and ambulance departments of the fictional company 126, set in Austin, Texas, the Lone Star State. The network already has renewed its freshman animated series "Bless the Harts" and "Duncanville" for next season and also has "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy" set to return next autumn.