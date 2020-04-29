A Godly Fandom: Ramayan Fame Sita Aka Dipika Chikhlia Reveals a ‘Divine’ Fact About Her Small Town Fans (Read Details)

Dipika Chikhlia (Photo Credits: Insta)

Ramanand Sagar's mythological show, Ramayan got a re-run amid the nationwide lockdown and all in all it benefited the makers and ofcourse Doordarshan. Not just the epic tale, even the characters from the show namely Ram, Sita and Laxman become memorable. Among them is Dipika Chikhlia who portrayed the role of Devi Sita on the small screen and won hearts. The actress celebrates his birthday today (April 29, 2020) and so in quite a candid chat with Hindustan Times, she spilt a lot of beans and opened her heart out. From speaking all things good about Ramanand Sagar to revealing how people still consider her Sita, she went all unfiltered. Dipika Chikhlia Birthday Special: Did You Know That Ramayan’s Sita Had Once Contested Elections on BJP’s Ticket? (Read Details).

When she was quizzed if she still is admired as Goddess Sita in the minds of her fans, Dipika was quick to reply and made quite a revelation. She said, 'Yes, not in Mumbai but when we go to a small town, it’s the same story. People touch our feet and think of you as Sita.' Well, that was something we did not expect.

The telly star also opened up on how some actors are a sheer disappoint in the mythological shows in today's times. She answered, "Definitely, everything is wrong. Since you are touching mythology, it should also act as a constraint. It should look good and performances have to be good. It is very important to be a good performer. You can’t make a mythological show with bad actors. Sometimes you don’t get what they are doing. Mythology is a difficult subject; it’s not a social drama." Ramayan’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia Wants to Play Nirbhaya’s Mother Asha Devi on the Celluloid (Deets Inside).

On being quizzed about her working experience with Ramanand Sagar. She added, "Of course, it was very different because he came from the era of Raj Kapoor and had worked with people of that calibre. It’s that level of intelligence, dedication, understanding of the medium, it makes a lot of difference when you work with such great minds. He was phenomenal in his work and his understanding of the subject was very, very good."

Dipika who turned 55 today was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala. Earlier in one of her interviews, she had expressed how she wants to portray Delhi gang-rape victim, Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi onscreen if given a chance. Stay tuned!