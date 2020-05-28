Anand Sagar's Ramayan: Here's Why Debina Bonnerjee Cried Her Heart Out During Shooting For The Show!

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan was re-aired on television, a host of other mythological content also made its way back to television. From amongst them, was Ramanand Sagar's son Anand Sagar's remake of Ramayan. He telecast Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee in the lead roles of Ram and Sita and that was the show responsible for bringing the love birds together. Anand Sagar's Ramayan: When Gurmeet Choudhary Saved Ladylove Debina Bonnerjee From Fire (Details Inside).

And with the show being re-telecast on Dangal TV, Debina and Gurmeet have been going down memory lane, revealing lots of trivia about their days on the show and recalling some fond memories of their days on the sets. And in yet another recollection, Debina revealed that there was this time when she cried her heart out and that too for hours on the end and did not stop and it was Gurmeet, who ultimately calmed her down. Anand Sagar's Ramayan: Debina Bonnerjee Recalls The Time When She Refused To Shoot Ram and Sita's Wedding Scene With Gurmeet Chaudhary's Body Double (Deets Inside).

"The most emotional scene was when Sita was walking out of the house for the second time as Ram finds out that his Praja is unhappy with her, which he actually doesn't tell Sita but she finds out from a Guptchar and decides to leave for vanvas," revealed Debina to SpotboyE. She continued, "That particular scene made me very emotional because I knew I won't get to shoot with Gurmeet anymore. We were in love already at that time and inspite of being in Vadodra and shooting for the same show, I was very emotional."

"So, for that scene Sita was supposed to be teary-eyed because she was stepping out for her self-respect but I couldn't control my tears and I was crying so much that all were shocked. Even after the scene wrapped up, my tears didn't stop. I cried for a hours and hours as I was struggling with emotions of two people- Sita and Debina at the same time. Gurmeet actually took me in the corner and said, 'please control, this is not all real,'" revealed Debina. Wow... a love like theirs'!!! The pair who started dating during the show, are happily married today.