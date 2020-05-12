Anand Sagar's Ramayan: Debina Bonnerjee Recalls The Time When She Refused To Shoot Ram and Sita's Wedding Scene With Gurmeet Chaudhary's Body Double (Deets Inside)

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The return of Doordarshan's Ramayan, which was made by Ramanand Sagar, prompted the return of all the other Ramayan versions to television. However, from amongst them, a hot favourite was Ramanand Sagar's son Anand Sagar's remake of Ramayan, which aired on NDTV Imagine and starred Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee. In fact, this show was the catalyst in bringing Gurmeet and Debina together as they fell in love while filming for the show. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee Recall Their Ramayan Days, Drop a Bomb on WHY They Decided To Never Work Together Again (Scoop Inside).

And the love between them was such that Debina refused to film a scene with Gurmeet's body double. The scene in question was Ram and Sita's marriage. As per reports, Gurmeet Choudhary fell ill and was admitted to the hospital for close to a week. But both Gurmeet and Debina were reluctant when the makers decided to use a body double to fill in for Gurmeet. Ram Navami 2020: Arun Govil, Gurmeet Choudhary, Ashish Sharma, Hunks Who Played Lord Ram on Television.

Revealing that she went all the way to the hospital to beg Gurmeet to shoot for the scene, Debina had said to her now-husband, "Gurmeet, tomorrow is the final wedding shoot and I am not going to take the vows with your duplicate. You have to turn up on the set come what may!"

And these magical words worked for Gurmeet, who could not put off his lady love's request. He then consulted the doctor and even though he wasn’t 100% recovered, showed up on the set and shot the sequence. Well, a love like theirs...!