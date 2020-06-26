Actress Ananya Khare, who has featured in films such as "Devdas" and numerous TV shows, is set to make her digital debut in the upcoming web series "Bebaakee". She will be seen essaying the role of Benazir Abdullah, who is Head of PR at her husband's company. Playing the role of the second wife of protagonist Adil, Ananya shared: "I am really happy to be a part of 'Bebaakee'. Seeing how well streaming platforms are doing, XXX 2 Actor Pratik Sehajpal Bags The Negative Lead in Kushal Tandon – Karan Jotwani’s ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Web-Series Bebaakee

I couldn't miss out on the opportunity to explore the digital world. I play the character of Benazir- Adil Abdullah's second wife and who works at his company as Head of PR. It sees her manage both the aspects of her life in a balanced manner. It has been extremely interesting to act in the series with a talented cast and an amazing storyline. I hope the audience enjoys and showers love on the character and series."

The story of "Bebaakee" is about Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Abdullah, two contrasting characters with strong personalities. Kainaat is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who has her goals firmly set in her mind, while Sufiyaan hails from a rich family. The series will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

