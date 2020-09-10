Parth Samthaan's decision to quit his hit daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 midway has come back to bite him in more ways than one. Not on does he seem to have rubbed producer Ekta Kapoor the wrong way, but also will be saying goodbye to his digital debut with Kapoor's ALTBalaji show Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. Yes, as per reports, Samthaan's quitting Kasautii drama has got Ekta sceptical about taking him on board for her digital show and she is in talks for a replacement. And Parth staying back on the show has not done anything to change Ekta's mind. After Shantanu Maheshwari, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actor Parth Samthaan Bags A Role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi?.

"Well, because not all seems to be okay between the two. Even though the actor had apparently agreed to stay back in Ekta's show Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 after talking about quitting the show midway, Ekta was not happy that the show's TRPs dropped and was being shifted to another time slot. And now Ekta is having second thoughts about taking him for her web show. Though the final decision has not been taken, talks are on between the makers to look for a replacement," a report in Bombay Times read. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan's Pay Raise and Other Demands Met by Makers After Actor Decides to Stay On?.

Parth was all set to mark his digital debut with ALTBalaji's Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun where he would be seen playing the role of a gangster named Nawab. In fact, both Ekta and Parth had shared the show's first teaser on their social media accounts. Main Hero Boll Raha Hu: Ekta Kapoor Unveils the Teaser of Parth Samthaan's Digital Debut and It's Nothing Less than a Treat for his Fans (Watch Video).

Check Out The Post Below:

But looks like his disappearing act from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has got the soap queen unsure of her leading man. Back when Parth was all set to leave Kasautii... there were rumours of how Ekta would shut the show if she was unable to find Parth's perfect replacement. And soon came news of how Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was going to go off air in October. Parth is said to have bagged his first Bollywood movie, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, where he will be playing the role of Alia Bhatt's boyfriend.

