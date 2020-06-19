While amongst the many web series that will hit ALTBalaji and ZEE5 post lockdown, another much-loved web-show's season 2 has been commissioned and it is Apharan Season 2. Season 1 one the web-show saw Arunoday Singh and Mahie Gill enthral audience with their rustic performances. And viral sensation Snehil Dixit Mehra aka BC (Bheri Cute) Aunty has bagged the parallel lead role in the second season. It can be recalled that Snehil had a short cameo in the first season of Apharan and was also the creative director. And for all those who do not know how Snehil became a loved personality on social media, she is the face behind the 'Class of 2025' videos that scored tremendous hits on social media. ALTBalaji’s Apharan Actor Arunoday Singh Talks About Season 2, ‘Ferociously Intelligent’ Ekta Kapoor and More.

Snehil, whose performance in season 1 was appreciated and even caught everyone's eye, is quite kicked up about season 2. She says, "I will be playing the parallel lead alongside Arunoday Singh, who helps him in the case. It’s a very exciting role, to say the least as the characters are very well etched." The show's second season was announced in August 2019 but looks like the makers are finally moving forward with it. ALTBalaji’s Apharan – Sabka Katega: Arunoday Singh-Mahie Gill Starrer to Have A Second Season!.

"I want to thank the makers Siddharth Sengupta and Ekta Ma’am for believing in me and thinking that I will be able to take their vision ahead. With my 17-18 second role in season 1 being highly appreciated, along with the show, it was they who decided that I should be a part of the second season not only as a creative director but also as an actor," Snehil concluded.

Check Out Snehil's 'Class of 2025' Viral Videos:

Apharan season 1 was well received by the audience. The show's track was set in Uttarakhand where a celebrated cop lands himself in a complicated situation when he has to fight for his one true love, his wife and their survival. He unknowingly gets himself involved in a kidnapping and eventual murder case and things get extremely complicated for him, as he is assigned to investigate his own crime. Well, now that's one helluva story... eh??

