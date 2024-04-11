As Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vikas Jain completed six years of marital bliss, the actress said that she was unsure how they “ended up here” but loved it. Ankita took to Instagram and shared some glimpses from her six-year anniversary celebrations. In the images, the husband and wife are twinning in white. For the caption, she wrote: “Last night we celebrated six years of ‘we met, we dated, we’re still not sure how we ended up here, but we’re lovin’ it’ kind of love.” Amrapali First Look Out! Ankita Lokhande To Play A Royal Courtesan in Sandeep Singh's Upcoming Series (View Poster).

Ankita first dated late star Sushant Singh Rajput in 2010. They parted ways in 2016. In 2019, she announced that she was in a relationship with Vikas Jain, a businessman. The two got married in December 2021. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Finally Reveals WHY She Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput on the Controversial Reality Show.

View Ankita Lokhande's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita and Vikas were seen as contestants on Bigg Boss 17. The two have now come out with a music video christened Laa Pila De Sharaab, featuring actor Saurabh Sachdev.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2024 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).