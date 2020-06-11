Are Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Engaged? Baaghi 3 Actress Sparks Speculations After Instagram Posts Show Her Sporting a Rock on Her Finger

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande who rose to fame as a TV star made a mark in Bollywood with her debut film, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The actress was recently also seen in Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3. While Ankita's professional life seems to be on a high, it looks like personally too the actress has a reason to celebrate. Recent reports suggest Ankita is now officially engaged to boyfriend Vicky Jain. It seems like the couple may have had an engagement amid lockdown. Ankita Lokhande Spotted Locking Lips With Boyfriend Vicky Jain at a Friend's Wedding Party; Is Marriage on the Cards? (Watch Video).

Speculations of Ankita and Vicky's engagement became stronger because of the actress' recent social media posts showing her sporting a gorgeous ring. In a few posts shared by Lokhande in May, she can be seen sporting a big rock on her finger and her caption "very next level of your life will demand a different you" with a picture where she's seen brimming with happiness does give away special vibes. The couple is yet to confirm these reports. Manikarnika Actress Ankita Lokhande Clarifies She is NOT on Talking Terms With Ex-Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Check Out Ankita's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Every next level of your life will demand a different you 🧚 A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on May 6, 2020 at 3:19am PDT

Ankita and Vicky have been seeing each other since a while now and there were also reports of the couple's impending wedding this year. Although in an interview, Ankita did reveal that she wanted to focus on her career for now as she said, "Marriage has always been my dream. I have always wanted to get married. But at this point, my priorities have changed. I am really looking forward to more films." Well, let's see if the couple releases an official statement on their engagement soon!

