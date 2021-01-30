There are actors, and then there are artists who bring emotion to the screen. One such star we know is Anup Soni. He was last seen in the controversial series Tandav on Amazon Prime Video and has been ruling hearts since quite a long time. But here today, we would like to specifically talk about his roles on television which created an impact. Be it impressing many in Anubhav Sinha’s patriotic show to even shining as a male actor in a female-centric daily soap, it’s clear his talent speaks volumes in this competitive world. Anup Soni Undergoes Shocking Transformation! Crime Patrol Host’s Hot Pics to Set Internet on Fire Without ‘Satark Rahe Surakshit Rahe’ Warning.

And as he celebrates his birthday on January 30, 2021, we are in a mood to bow down to his acting brilliance. From Balika Vadhu, Sea Hawks to Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and more, none can deny that he’s a rare gem in the industry. So, here are the top five roles of the TV actor that prove his versatility. Check it out. Anup Soni Responds to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘99% of Bollywood Consumes Drugs’ Remark, Says ‘Should Not Stay in This Dirty Rotten Industry Then’.

Sea Hawks (1997)

This one was directed by Anubhav Sinha and saw Anup as ACP Kumar. He proved his mettle as an actor here. The show aired on Doordarshan (DD Metro) in the late 1990s and became fan’s favourite. It was based on the life of Indian Coast Guard officers.

Saaya (1998)

This TV show was all about two girls, Sudha and Kamiya, with completely opposite personalities, becoming friends and standing with each other during tough times. Anup played Sudha's brother, Prakash and looked quite young and dashing.

Check It Out:

Balika Vadhu (2008)

In this Colors TV’s popular serial, Anup essayed the role of the lead actress’ father-in-law namely Bhairon Dharamveer Singh and won hearts. Even after being a woman-oriented show, Anup left a mark with his magical acting.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii (2000)

We all know this serial thanks to Sakshi Tanwar aka Parvati. But Anup Soni’s little stint in this Ekta Kapoor serial is still remembered by fans. He played the role of Suyash Mehra.

Remix (2004)

This one had a fresh cast and was a remake of the Argentine soap opera Rebelde Way. The terrific performer Anup played the role of a professor namely, Raghav Dutt, in this show and nailed it with his acting prowess.

That’s it, guys! These are the best roles of Anup Soni which we feel left were impressive. He was also seen on other shows namely Tehkikaat, CID, Crime Patrol as a host and many more. May you have a stunning 2021. Happy Birthday, Anup Soni. Stay tuned to LatestLY!

