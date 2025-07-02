The drama in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 reached an interesting point as Rishabh found himself cornered by Mukul’s accusations. With his usual dose of bitterness, Mukul rushed in questioning how Rishabh and his family moved in with Bhagyashree without notice. Vinay, stunned and began doubting the so-called marriage between Bhagyashree and Rishabh. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: New Twist, Rishabh’s Lie To Protect Bhagyashree Fails, Her Father Discovers the Truth (Read More)

Rishabh Stands Up for Bhagyashree

As Sowmya lashed out at her brother for being fooled again, Mukul took the opportunity to shame Bhagyashree’s upbringing. Things took a serious turn when Vinay’s blood pressure spiked, and in a moment of heroism, Rishabh slapped Mukul, defending Bhagyashree’s honour. Mukul demanded to see their marriage certificate. Rishabh revealed that Mukul's real motive was revenge Bhagyashree. She had once slapped him for misbehaving. Trying to salvage the situation, Rishabh promised to find the marriage certificate and prove their relationship. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 4’: Bhagyashree’s Life Turns Upside Down After Vikram’s Betrayal, Rishabh Becomes Her Silent Support and Hope for Love.

Meanwhile, Bhagyashree rushed home from a meeting after learning about her father’s health. She found him ready to leave the house, but Rishabh's quick thinking led to a staged marital argument that successfully distracted everyone and made Vinay rethink leaving at least for now. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’ Episode 1: Fans Swoon Over Harshad Chopda’s Perfect Comeback, Shivangi Joshi Wins Hearts and Kaddu the Dog Steals the Show!

Mukul’s New Move Threatens Fresh Trouble

Later, Rishabh sweet-talked society aunties during a walk, winning their sympathy and exposing Mukul’s personal vendetta. At home, a tender moment between Bhagyashree and Rishabh gave Padma and Vinay something to reflect on. But the peace may be short-lived. Sowmya suspects there’s still a hidden truth, and at the upcoming society meeting, Mukul’s camp will present documents claiming Bhagyashree listed herself as single when moving in, leaving her father shocked once again.

