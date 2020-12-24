Veteran actor Ranjeet, known for his roles as an on-screen villain in numerous films, will make his digital debut in a comedy web series. Titled "Becharey", the series also stars Amita Yadav, Prateek Chaudhary, Sambhav Jain, Himanshu Bhatt and Rahul Datta. "I was looking at various scripts and ideas. I wanted to do an episodic series first. I really liked the idea of me acting with a young talented team in a story of their generation. Hrithik Roshan to Get this Whopping Amount for His OTT Debut on Disney+ Hotstar?

"Becharey" will focus on four boys and a girl struggling in personal and professional lives. Their landlord has a service apartment where people come as guests.

"I play myself in the show. He is sent by the landlord to the house because he needs to stay with some commoners for a role. And then the fun begins. 'Becharey' is pure comedy entertainment. There are crisp episodes," said Ranjeet.

