Betaal: Shah Rukh Khan's New Venture for Netflix Receives Mixed Reactions from Twitterati, Some Hail its Storyline, Others Beg to Differ
Betaal still (Photo credit: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan's next production venture is Betaal for Netflix, a zombie horror series that came across as a gore fest in its trailer. Starring Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra and Suchitra Pillai in key roles, the series started airing on May 24 and some die-hard movie buffs are already screaming with their reactions. Interestingly, the series has opened to mixed reviews and the responses are certainly better than what we witnessed for Jacqueline Fernandez's Mrs Serial Killer. Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Betaal Wrap-Up Party With Aahana Kumra, Vineet Kumar and Others – View Pics.

While some are lauding the team's brilliant work, others are criticizing its daft storyline. Twitter is currently divided between the ones who loved the series and others who simply couldn't stand it. Our own in-house reviewer has given a positive rating of 3/5 while also mentioning that "If you are a fan of puny humans taking on the might of flesh-eating undead, Betaal provides enough moments of such guilty pleasures, with enough blood and gore." And now let's check out how social media is reacting to it.

While some of the viewers are already waiting for Betaal season 2, director Patrick Graham is unsure about it and says it's not his decision to make. For the ones who have liked the series, drop in your comments on Twitter @latestly and the ones who didn't, you may do the same.