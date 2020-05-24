Betaal: Shah Rukh Khan's New Venture for Netflix Receives Mixed Reactions from Twitterati, Some Hail its Storyline, Others Beg to Differ

Betaal still (Photo credit: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan's next production venture is Betaal for Netflix, a zombie horror series that came across as a gore fest in its trailer. Starring Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra and Suchitra Pillai in key roles, the series started airing on May 24 and some die-hard movie buffs are already screaming with their reactions. Interestingly, the series has opened to mixed reviews and the responses are certainly better than what we witnessed for Jacqueline Fernandez's Mrs Serial Killer. Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Betaal Wrap-Up Party With Aahana Kumra, Vineet Kumar and Others – View Pics.

While some are lauding the team's brilliant work, others are criticizing its daft storyline. Twitter is currently divided between the ones who loved the series and others who simply couldn't stand it. Our own in-house reviewer has given a positive rating of 3/5 while also mentioning that "If you are a fan of puny humans taking on the might of flesh-eating undead, Betaal provides enough moments of such guilty pleasures, with enough blood and gore." And now let's check out how social media is reacting to it.

It's Good But Could Have Been Better

Nailing the horror genre is tough. In that regards, #Betaal did well imo. It rarely loses its pace , which more than makes up for its simple writing. I wish, if they had better ideas for the backstory and if they handled climax better, the show would have been something else. — Sudhir SRKian (@sud_tyagi) May 24, 2020

She Thinks its Amazing

It's amazing how the storyline develops in sync with the horror. #Betaal turns up the Scare in E2 🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️😱!!! — Dutch☬Girl (@dutchblend__) May 24, 2020

The Competition Has Just Begun

@NetflixIndia curently u hv not even a good series or movie 2 watch... last series seen @betaal so bored and pointless...whereas @PrimeVideoIN have far better series and movies — DSB-"Stay Home Stay Safe" (@dineshcool007) May 24, 2020

Maybe It's Not Worth Your Time

#Betaal The Flop Series....waste of time... — sharukh ka abbu (@robin3589) May 24, 2020

He Wanted More Episodes

I'm feeling like after long time I watched a horror series. Amazing work by everyone. Special cinematography and background music dept. Only disappoint is 4 episodes only. #Betaal @vfx_redchillies @color_rcvfx @NetflixIndia — varun (@varunbollam) May 24, 2020

There's Another Admirer

Speaking of Detailing

Bad acting with so many cliches and silly mistakes, the first Indian zombie web series with a somewhat decent concept, could have been way better #Betaal — DP (@UnderDefinite) May 24, 2020

You Know What He Means

shirish kunder school of direction happening in....the midst of #betaal where sudden plot points are injected to get an upper hand. — TheSammyDrama (@NoNotaYesMan) May 24, 2020

While some of the viewers are already waiting for Betaal season 2, director Patrick Graham is unsure about it and says it's not his decision to make. For the ones who have liked the series, drop in your comments on Twitter @latestly and the ones who didn't, you may do the same.