Beyhadh 2 Hunk Shivin Narang's Building Sealed After Resident Tests Positive, Says 'Everyone Has to Cooperate to Stop the Spread of the Virus'

In the wake of the growing spread of Coronavirus in India, PM Narendra Modi issues a 21-day lockdown. However, with Maharashtra having the highest number of COVID-19 cases, the BMC has gone to extreme lengths to contain the spread. The officials have been identifying areas where people have tested positive as 'containment' zones, by sealing them off completely with police personnel being stationed, in order to monitor the area. And one such containment zone is Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang's Malad high-rise. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: The Pay Cheques for Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang and Other KKK Players Revealed?.

The hunk's Malad residency was recently identified as a containment zone by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a resident from one of the wings was tested positive last week. After receiving confirmation regarding the same, the officials took immediate action and sealed off the six-building complex.

Confirming the same, the actor revealed, "The buildings were sealed a few days ago. We have no choice but to adhere to the guidelines. Residents have been told not to step out to buy essentials; we can place orders online or ask for home delivery. The essentials are being dropped at the main gate and we have to pick them up from there." Bigg Boss 13: Shivin Narang Sides With Rashami Desai, Says Siddharth Shukla’s ‘Aisi Ladki’ Comment Was 'Unacceptable'.

The actor revealed that with being confined to the society limits, the residents are now resorting to placing orders online or over the phone, but have to walk to the main gate where the deliveries are being dropped off. Shivin also pointed out how this is proving to be a bane for senior citizens. "It is a tough task for senior citizens as it is a huge complex, and they have to walk almost half a kilometre to reach the entrance and pick up their supplies. But we are all following the rules. Everyone has to co-operate to stop the spread of the virus." Well said Shivin! Health is of utmost importance here. Jennifer Winget Celebrates 'Pre-Christmas' With Beyhadh 2 Co-stars Shivin Narang, Rajat Verma and Director Prateek Shah (View Pics).

Recently, reports emerged of how actors Sushant Singh, Ankita Lokhande, Ashita Dhawan and Mishkat Verma among others were confined to their houses owing to their buildings being declared containment zones after residents tested positive for COVID-19. Add Sakshi Tanwar to the list too, for Sakshi lives in the same housing complex as Shivin.