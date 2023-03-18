Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre remembered the first day of the shoot on the sets and how she felt embarrassed when the camera lens was broken as she gave her first take as Angoori bhabhi. She also shared how once-veteran singer Asha Bhosle praised Shubhangi for her role in the show. She recalled: "The memory of my first day and the first scene at the shoot is still fresh. As I gave the first take as Angoori, the camera lens broke. Initially, I was very embarrassed and stressed, and my reaction was, 'Oh! my God, what just happened?' But then the entire cast and crew applauded, which was a huge surprise." Sana Khan Is Pregnant! Former Actress Expecting First Child With Husband Anas Saiyad (Watch Video).

"They said, 'a broken camera lens is a good omen and a good start, you will go far!'. I was so relieved and felt so good about that gesture and statement. It truly made my day and is one of my fondest memories of my day at the shoot," said Shubhangi. Being part of the show for so long and playing Angoori bhabhi, the actress said that this role has given her a lot of fame. "Choosing to essay Angoori's character was a dream come true. I remember attending an award function where someone told me that legendary singer Asha Bhosle Ji, also present at the event, was looking for me.

I met her, and she complimented me, saying, 'I watch your show and love your portrayal of Angoori.' She went on to add that 'it seems that the character was tailor-made for me as I suit the role perfectly. There could be no better Angoori than me. And I am one of her favourite characters in the show.' I was on cloud nine to hear such beautiful words from a legend and was completely amazed." Does Shubhangi relate to her character? she said: "I also spend most of my time in the kitchen at home and have a very welcoming personality." Bhabiji Ghar Pai Hai airs on &TV.

