Bigg Boss 13 Fame Mahira Sharma Faked her Dadasaheb Phalke Award Certificate for the Best Dressed Celebrity Inside BB House

Mahira Sharma faked her Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Win (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Did Mahira Sharma really fake her certificate of appreciation received from the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards? Well, it sure seems so. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant had earlier taken to her Instagram account to share a picture of her certificate that she won for being the best-dressed contestant of BB 13. However, the contestant has now been accused by the team of the Award committee for forging her same certificate. A statement was shared by DPIFF on their social media account where they accused the contestant of forging the certificate. Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Says She Was Possessed by a Ghost Once.

"This immoral and distasteful attempt by Mahira Sharma to gain publicity and personal benefits by counterfeiting a very respectful award and showcasing her name on to a falsified category has created an irreversible damage to the brand's image and reputation," read a part of their statement that was shared on Instagram. The DPIFF team has also issued an intimation letter to Sharma to take down the 'misleading PR activities done by her and her team' along with a demand for a written apology. If the actress fails to do the needful, they would seek legal action against her. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma Have a Jammu-Kashmir Connection Which Wasn't Shown in the Reality Show Yet.

Check out the Statement by Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Mahira was earlier accused by Diet Sabya for 'copying' Alia Bhatt's look for the Bigg Boss 13 finale. Though the contestant had later spoken at length about how she calls it inspiration and not copy, we wonder if she'll decide to react on this controversy. Ideally, she should.