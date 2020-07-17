Bigg Boss 13 darlings, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra made many heads turn with their super chemistry on the show. Call it a TRP stunt or a real connection, it worked in favour of the reality show and also for the pair. As it's the Salman Khan hosted show which made a household name. Rumours of the two dating each other have also popped a lot of times. However, the two have denied the same and termed themselves as 'just friends'. Their fans love them a lot and have gifted them a name which is #PaHira. Having said that, we've come to know that after Bigg Boss, there's another thing which is common between the two, and it's tattoos. Paras Chhabra Erases Akanksha Puri's Tattoo From His Wrist, Says 'Finally Bye Bye To Negativity' (View Post).
Check Out Paras And Mahira's Picture Below:
Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, after saying bye to ex Akanksha’s name from his wrist, Paras had said, “I want to break free from my previous relationship and any memory attached to it. That’s why I decided to modify the tattoo. I don’t think I will get a name inked on my body anymore." Stay tuned!
