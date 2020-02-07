Bigg Boss 13: Is Mahira Sharma Still In The House? Her Mother Claims That Reports Of Her Eviction Are False

Mahira is still inside the Bigg Boss house, it seems (picture credit - Voot)

Next week we step into the final week of Bigg Boss 13. The journey that started in September last year is finally coming to an end on February 12, as that's the day when the winner of this season will be announced. Last weekend, Vishal Aditya Singh bid a goodbye to the show as he received the least number of votes. Soon after his eviction, murmurs about another mid-week eviction began on social media. A popular fan page of Bigg Boss 13 claimed that there will be another elimination in the middle of this week and that Mahira Sharma will be evicted from the show. After Vishal's elimination, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Mahira are competing for the winner's trophy. It was an easy assumption to make as Mahira is the least popular of them all. So we wouldn't have been surprised if she was shown the exit door. Only she is not.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Mahira's mother Sania Sharma said that she has no clue about Mahira's eviction. She added that she called up the makers to know the status and they denied the news. In fact, according to Sania, the showrunners asked her to send clothes sufficient for a week, for her daughter. So, from the looks of it, Mahira is still very much inside the Bigg Boss house competing for the trophy. Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Hammers Paras Chhabra's Skull, Says He Is Her 'Raaste Ka Kaanta' To Win The Trophy (Watch Video).

In the same interview, Sania also opened up on Mahira's closeness with co-contestant Paras Chhabra. She said that she feels sorry for Paras's girlfriend, Akanksha Puri. “I feel sorry for Akanksha. My daughter is not responsible for her state. If anyone’s boyfriend speaks such trash as Paras did about her, it is not difficult to understand what she’s going through,” Sania was quoted.

She also added that Mahira and Paras are friends and that she trusts her daughter. “Paras and Mahira are friends. I trust my daughter. Even when my son went inside and returned after 5 days, he too told me to rest assured that there’s nothing brewing between them. Mahira is only focused on her career. She will follow in the footsteps of her idol Kareena Kapoor and get married at the age of 32,” Sania further said. Well, that's something we will see when they come out of the house.