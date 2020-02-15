Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla Wants Siddharth Shukla to Win The Show

Tehseen Poonawalla and Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 13 is all set to telecast its grand finale on February 15, 2020 with Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh. While Mahira Sharma was evicted last night, Paras Chhabra has reportedly taken the money suitcase of Rs 10 Lakh and walked out of the show. And while the whole world is rooting for Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, ex-contestant and wildcard entrant Tehseen Poonawalla is team Sidharth Shukla. Yes, we are talking about the very same Tehseen Poonawalla, who made tall promises of changing the game and all that but was the first contestant to get eliminated. Exclusive Bigg Boss 13 Wildcard Contestant Tehseen Poonawalla: Mai Jahan Khada Rahunga Group Wahi Se Shuru Hoga.

However, his elimination has not ended his association with the show and the popular media personality and political news analyst has not only been keeping a tab on the show, but is also rooting for someone to win! When asked, in his opinion, who deserves to win, Tehseen answers in a heartbeat, "Sidharth Shukla. He deserves to win. He knows what works with the audience."

Tehseen says that the fact these celebrities are themselves in the house is what connects the audience to them. The fights and controversies have helped viewers feel connected with the show. "I think with regards to Bigg Boss, what connects with the audience is the excitement and the voyeurism. Of course, people feel connected to the house and the housemates, but the voyeuristic nature of the show seems to get the audiences involved," he says. Here's How Ex-Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Tehseen Poonawalla Had A Role to Play in Supreme Court's Verdict Against Internet Shutdown in Jammu & Kashmir.

He adds, "I feel people associate with the housemates and then get involved in the daily routine of the Bigg Boss house. What the audiences doesn't get is that they see just one hour or a few hours out of 24 hours of the day. So in a way, while the audiences do connect, it's also the exciting parts like the fights or romance which are highlighted."

The renowned news analyst was part of this year's Bigg Boss 13 and left the house in November.

Talking about his experience in the reality television show, he says, "First of all many congratulations to Endemol and Colors . They were fantastic and this is a brilliant season. I was very happy to be part of this Bigg Boss journey. I made some very good friends and I hope this journey can continue once they are outside. I loved everything about Bigg boss. It was a wonderful platform."