Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Rift Between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla After Press Conference, Asim Riaz Lands In A Soup

Bigg Boss 13 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like every season, Bigg Boss 13 hosted a press conference this time around as well. Bigg Boss announced that this the most number of journalists who have turned up for the press con in the history of the reality show. In the latest episode, journalists grilled contestants like Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla with their spicy questions. The media interaction will continue to the next episode, we are shown in the new promo. We also see a journalist questioning Shehnaaz if she is only using Sidharth to play the game or if she has genuine feelings for him. The journalist adds that Shehnaaz has not sided with Sidharth multiple times in fight with other housemates. Shehnaaz is also accused of hanging out with people who have hurt Sidharth. Bigg Boss 13 Day 125 Highlights: Rashami Reveals Arhaan Misled Her.

These questions will become a bone of contention between Sidharth and Shehnaaz. After the press con, Shehnaaz will be very upset and Sidharth will continue to argue with her. Has the media interaction caused a rift between them, just less than two weeks before the finale?

Watch The Promo Here:

Also, Asim was already asked about his relationship status outside the house. He has said that he was in a relationship but he ended it long before entering the house but continued to talk to his ex as friends. Bigg Boss 13: Sonal Vengurlekar Claims Asim Riaz-Shruti Tuli Were in a Live-In Relationship, Umar Riaz Slams Her, Feels She Is Under Vikas Gupta's Influence.

But after that, in the next episode, a journalist will ask Asim that someone has been tweeting that Asim was not dating the girl in question. Asim will say that it was a relationship from his side. He will be accused of lying, if not now, then earlier. Sidharth will crack up at seeing Asim in this sticky situation.