A huge majority of Bigg Boss 14's captaincy tasks have seen its contestants compete very fiercely for the coveted post. And now, with the BB ex-contestants entering the house as challengers, the BB14 game in all has seen a huge change with the competition level rising with each passing day. The hot air balloon captaincy task sees a lot of mind-games and less of physical violence (for a change). It also sees some long-standing alliances break and new ones being formed. Bigg Boss 14 December 23 Synopsis: Hot Air Balloon Task Sees Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta Clash for Captaincy!.

Check out the highlights below:

Abhinav Shukla VS Aly Goni

Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya convince Rakhi Sawant to drop Abhinav Shukla's bag in the pool. Later on, Aly and Abhinav get into a war or words about how both have been there for each and played for each other. Rubina and Rahul also jump into the conversation and the discussion turns into a screaming match. Jasmin tries to make peace with Abhinav. Bigg Boss 14 December 22 Episode: Aly Goni Ditches Abhinav Shukla in the Captaincy Task; BJP Politician Sonali Phogat Enters the Show – 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Rakhi Sawant Irked With Dholki Comment

Rakhi is told that there are rumours of her playing like a dholki. This irks Rakhi who proclaims that she will be friends with all and no one can call her dholki because she is a friendly person who can not be toxic to others.

Aly Breaks Game Rules

Aly Goni breaks the game rules once again when he, who is out of the game already, snatches Jasmin's bag from Vikas Gupta. Bigg Boss in turn, punishes Aly by disqualifying Jasmin Bhasin from the game.

Arshi Khan Breaks Down

Arshi Khan gets emotional and blaes Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni for making her the bad person during the task. But Aly and Rahul tell her that she is not clear in her intentions. Arshi also makes it clear that she does not want to interact with Vikas for any reason whatsoever.

In the next episode, we see Arshi paltofy the scene and favours Vikas for the captaincy task, which does not go down well with her good friend Rahul Vaidya. We also get to see Rakhi Sawant play the classic possessed act and tell Jasmin Bhasin that she is not happy since the past 200 years, while she puts Vikas Gupta to sleep!

