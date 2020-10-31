And Aly Goni is officially entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. Aly was supposedly set to enter in the beginning with rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin but was said to have chosen his digital debut instead. However, looks like the makers have finally convinced Aly to enter the show and he will be doing so on November 4, 2020 to support Jasmin. In a promo that was recently telecast, an audio visual of Aly and Jasmin's photos are playing while Aly says some mushy things for his (supposed) lady and best friend. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin’s Rumoured Boyfriend Aly Goni to Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show Before Diwali?.

Aly's rumoured beau Jasmin recently had a meltdown during a task where Raul had snatched a bag from her with force. Rahul's actions were not taken to kindly by Jasmin who accused him of threatening her and trying to purposely injure her. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Jasmin Bhasin Loses Her S**T On Rahul Vaidya and Says 'I Cannot be Part of This Show', Naina Singh Tells Him 'Banja Thoda Ladki Kya Pata Ache Se Khel Le' (Watch Video).

Check Out the Promo Below:

Aly is heard saying, "Best friend se bhi keemti hai tu. Teri hassi mein basti hai meri khushi. Isliye socha tha kaat lunga yeh 3 mahine un lamhon ko yaad karte hue. Lekin (the clip of Jasmin's breakdown is played) tabhi teri aankhon mein aasun dekh liye aur iraada badal diya. Isliye aa raha hai tera dost." Well, will Aly's entry change Jasmin's sad mood? Will he come and get into fights with Jasmin's dushman in the house?

