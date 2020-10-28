Bigg Boss 14 makers are leaving no stone unturned to spice up the happenings on the show. As recently, they introduced three wild cards namely Shardul Pandit, Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh inside the house. Their entry on the show has surely changed a few dynamics. Having said that, now we hear that Jasmin Bhasin's so-called good friend, Aly Goni is all set to make his presence felt on the reality show soon. As per an exclusive report in TOI, the tall and handsome man will get locked inside the house in the first week of November, that is before Diwali 2020. Jasmin Bhasin On Aly Goni Link Up Rumours: ‘Earlier, I Would Laugh Them Off But Now, They Have Started To Affect Me’.

A close source told the portal, “Jasmin is already going strong inside the house and Aly will turn out to be a great ally for her. In fact, both of them will be a strong support system for each other. Aly had openly slammed Nikki Tamboli (Jasmin’s arch-rival inside the house) and her team on social media for targeting Jasmin and him in a distasteful manner."

"What makes the prospect even more interesting is the fact that Jasmin and Aly have always been linked with each other. While they have vehemently denied being a couple, their easy-going camaraderie and sizzling chemistry have often set tongues wagging," the source added. Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Has the Sweetest Reaction for Rumoured Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin's Task to Impress Sidharth Shukla.

FYI, Aly has been relentlessly supporting Jasmin on social media and makes sure to tweets in her favour each and every day. Speculations have also been doing rounds that the two are seeing each other, however, both have denied the same and tagged each other as 'close friends.' We bet if the above report is true, fireworks are surely expected inside the house soon. Stay tuned!

