Bigg Boss season 2 contestant Rahul Mahajan, who is the son of late politician Pramod Mahajan, has revealed the goal he wants to achieve in the next five years. The 45-years-old says he wants to build a physique that is "sexy and nice" over the next five years, as he wants to pose for a men's health magazine shirtless. Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan to Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show as a Challenger, Ex-Contestant Opens Up About Quitting Alcohol and Cigarettes

On whether he wishes to do more reality shows after his current stint as a challenger on the ongoing Bigg Boss 14, Rahul told IANS: "Let us see if we get invitation calls. I would definitely take it seriously. I was (busy) with my workout and health routine to make a nice body. My goal actually is by 50 to appear in a men's health magazine with a good body." Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi to Enter as Challengers

He added: "Normally people go down by 50 but I want to build a physique that is sexy and nice where I can be topless in a men's health magazine's cover page. That is my goal. Fit at 50 that's the tagline. I am 45... five years." Rahul is currently a part of the 14th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, as a challenger along with Arshi Khan, Kashmira Shah, Manu Punjabi and Rakhi Sawant.

