Monday in the Bigg Boss 14 house did not bring nominations, but we saw the captaincy task. All the contestants had the power to decide which housemate will be crowned as the captain of BB 14. That's not it, as we also saw Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan locking horns over their gameplay on the show. While Rubina felt that it is useless to put in efforts if the result is pre-decided whereas Eijaz tells her that the show is about flashing one's fighting spirit and not assuming things. Well, what happens when these two argue? Find out here. Check out five highlights of BB 14. Bigg Boss 14 December 07 Episode: Jasmin Bhasin Says She LOVES Aly Goni; Arshi Khan Wants to Be Abhinav Shukla’s ‘Baharwali’ – 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Arshi Khan VS Kashmera Shah

Arshi Khan reminds Kashmera Shah to wash her morning utensils. However, Kash replies to her in quite a rude way stating that she'll do the bartan whenever she wants. When Shah finally comes to wash the breakfast utensils, Arshi tells her that she can't talk to her in such a nasty way. To which, Kashmera answers that she is pissed with her loud voice. And from here on starts the argument between the two.

Arshi Pokes Vikas Gupta, Jasmin Bhasin

Arshi Khan asks Vikas that is he again on the show because he is in good books with the creatives of the reality show? To which Vikas fumes and tells her to not spread rumours. Arshi in her defence says she was just joking and didn't mean it in real sense. The two engage in a war of words wherein Khan alleges Gupta that he uses sympathy to gain attention. Amid this, Jasmin comes to Vikas and expresses that he should not get poked by Arshi. This does not go down well with Arshi and she slams Bhasin for interfering in her and Vikas' fight. Bigg Boss: From Rubina Dilaik to Dolly Bindra, List of Ultimate Scream Queens in the History of Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

The Golden 'Mala' Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss announces a new task which is all about who will be the first captain of the house after the mid-season finale. The task is as such that a golden mala is given to Rahul Mahajan, the king of the house, who will pass on the ornament and the one with the jewellery, at last, will win the captaincy task.

Check Out The Video:

Eijaz Khan And Rubina Dilaik Argue

With the challengers on the show, Eijaz clearly ditches his old friends (Rubina, Jasmin, Abhinav) in the task. He makes his own strategy with the new inmates wherein the end result is supposed to be Manu Punjabi as the new captain. This makes RubiNav, Jasmin not put in efforts in the task. It also creates friction between Rubina-Eijaz. While Rubina tells him she does not want to try in a predicted game, Eijaz replies that is not what the show is all about. We also see Eijaz, again and again, saying that RubiNav does not deserve to be in top four.

Manu Punjabi Is the New Captain

In the task, Rahul Mahajan passes the 'mala' first to Eijaz Khan. And the flow further goes like this - Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, Eijaz Khan, again Arshi Khan, and finally Manu Punjabi. With this, as the 'mala' is last with Manu, he becomes the captain of the house.

That's it, guys! This were the top five highlights from Bigg Boss 14. In the upcoming episode, the nominations task will get muddy as well as violent. Well, as they say, the show has just begun. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).