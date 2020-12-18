The action in the Bigg Boss 14 house is at its peak because of the captaincy task. It is evident that the contestants are not happy with how they have performed and are seen blaming each other. Rahul Vaidya tells Manu Punjabi that his friendship with Eijaz Khan is affecting his performance. Eijaz takes offense to this and asks Rahul to drop the matter. Rahul is in no mood to do so and asks Eijaz to shut up. Bigg Boss 14 December 17 Episode: Rahul Vaidya Promises To Expose Eijaz Khan, Rahul Mahajan Stuck Between Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant - 5 Highlights of BB14.

Eijaz flares up and the two enter into a heated argument. Rahul is even seen imitating Eijaz which provokes the latter even further. Things seem to get out of hand, however Manu jumps in and tries to pacify the two. He drags Eijaz away and there is a bit of calm in the house. Bigg Boss 14 December 16 Episode: From Aggressive Captaincy Task To Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant's 'Sadeli' Fight - 5 Highlights of BB14.

Next up, we see Arshi Khan instigating a fight between Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli. She asks Manu whether he will raise a question about Rakhi cursing Nikki. Rakhi reacts on Arshi’s comments and says that Nikki is flirting with Manu. Nikki overhears this and says that Rakhi is just being insecure and that she will continue to behave however she wants to.

Seeing all this Manu is seething. Rakhi further infuriates him by imitating Nikki, and Arshi laughs loudly adding fuel to the fire. Manu eventually erupts and tells Rakhi that her thinking is completely wrong and that if a guy talks to a girl, that does not mean that they are flirting. Arshi again instigates Rakhi that Manu is brainwashing everyone against her.

A furious Rakhi blames Manu for brainwashing the housemates against her and they enter into a furious shouting match. How far will Rahul and Eijaz rivalry go on the show? After Rakhi’s allegations, can things get better between her, Nikki and Manu?

