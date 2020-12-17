The next episode of Bigg Boss 14 sees quite a few risen tempers in the house. It all begins when Rubina Dilaik says there are 5 ducks in the play area and this leads to Arshi taking it upon herself and the ladies engage in a huge fight. This is followed by a huge mahabharat that takes place between Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan with the former promising to expose the latter's double face. Check out the other highlights here. Bigg Boss 14 December 16 Episode: From Aggressive Captaincy Task To Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant's 'Sadeli' Fight - 5 Highlights of BB14.

Rubina Dilaik VS Arshi Khan

The captaincy task continues and this round's contenders are Manu Punjabi, Eijaz Khan, Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla. However, all the limelight is on Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan's fight. Rubina comments that there are 5 ducks in the pool and Arshi takes it on herself and gets into a war of words with her. Arshi starts body shaming her and the unnecessary war of words keeps on going. Rubina takes the high road and ends the topic. Bigg Boss 14 December 17 Synopsis: Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan Face Off Like Never Before.

Rahul Vaidya VS Eijaz Khan

Rahul and Eijaz get into a war of words. Rahul says how he witnessed Eijaz disrespect women in the house. To thism Eijaz tells him "Go f**k yourself." Rahul calls out Eijaz Khan's lies in the house and Eijaz loses his cool. Tempers flare between them and the whole house jumps in to separate them. Rahul vows to expose Eijaz and his double game in the house. The round ends and Aly Goni is declared the winner of the round.

BB Duck Task Round 3

Round 3 sees Rubina, Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Mahajan play the task. Feeder Arshi keeps passing comments on Rubina that the lady royally ignores. Apart from the task, Rahul is seen adding all the entertainment in the task. Round 3 sees Jasmin Bhasin winning the task. The final 3 contenders are Rakhi, Aly and Jasmin.

Nikki Tamboli Wants To Quit BB14

Nikki Tamboli fesses to Abhinav and Jasmin that she wants to quit the show. She says that she has never taken this kinda shit from anyone in the outside world ever and is listening to very new things in the house. However, the duo tell her that it is disappointing that a player like her is letting the game get to her.

Nikki Tamboli VS Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi tells Nikki to stop walking round in the house and and accuses her of stealing Rahul Mahajan from her. Nikki tells her that Rahul claims he hasn't met Rakhi even 12 times. Kashmera tells Rahul to not say things that hurt a person deeply. Rahul Vaidya blames Nikki for Mahajan and Rakhi's differences and Manu comes to Nikki's defence.

In the next episde, we'll see Rakhi Sawant lterally slutshame Nikki Tamboli. She passes a comment on Tamboli and says, "Mardon ko kone mein leke baithti hai chugalkhor." This causes a hige fight between Tamboli and Rakhi. Manu Punjabi, who has been repeatedly telling housemates to not link a girl with his name, loses his shit and yells at Rakhi for slut-shaming her. We also get to see a part 2 of the mahabharat between Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya take place where things actualy get physical between the two.

